W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.39 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $617.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.85.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Stuart B. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,171,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 833,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,933,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,738,000 after acquiring an additional 827,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,467,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 598,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,091.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 431,922 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.