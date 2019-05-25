Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $17,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $292,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,953 shares of company stock worth $4,927,015 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $59.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

WARNING: “Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/xcel-energy-inc-xel-position-raised-by-martingale-asset-management-l-p.html.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.