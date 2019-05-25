Zacks: Analysts Expect Adomani Inc (ADOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adomani’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Adomani reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adomani will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adomani.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ADOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adomani in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adomani in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adomani stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Adomani has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

