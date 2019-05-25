Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc (WK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will report $68.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the highest is $69.03 million. Workiva reported sales of $59.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $285.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $286.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $330.90 million, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $337.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.11 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WK shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $977,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 301,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,410.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $1,239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,610,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,585 shares of company stock worth $13,122,305 over the last three months. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 267,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.12. Workiva has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

