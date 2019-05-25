Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Nextgen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

