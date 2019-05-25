Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Western Union Company (WU) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WU opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

