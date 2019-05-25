Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qiagen NV (QGEN) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Qiagen reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.45%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Qiagen stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,585. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qiagen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $41.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth $1,971,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2,731.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,758 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiagen (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.