Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 5,500 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $352,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,864.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Gitman sold 5,000 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $329,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $936,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 315,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,311,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

