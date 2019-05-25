Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Express (EXPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.96.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.00. Express has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $628.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Express by 204.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 836,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Express by 24.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 300,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

