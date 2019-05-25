Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unique Fabricating (UFAB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Unique Fabricating and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 295,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 124,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 209,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Unique Fabricating by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unique Fabricating (UFAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.