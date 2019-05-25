Zacks: On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Given $1.63 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given On Track Innovations an industry rank of 181 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Track Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered On Track Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIV opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.34.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in On Track Innovations stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) by 362.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,626 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of On Track Innovations worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

