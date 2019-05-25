Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.75.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $237.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $385,928.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total transaction of $5,767,115.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,042,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,281,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

