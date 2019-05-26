$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Lazard had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. 1,242,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,710. Lazard has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Lazard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 111.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.