$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 1,965,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,372. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.