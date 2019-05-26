$11.96 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $11.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.92 billion and the highest is $11.97 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.16 billion to $46.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.07 billion to $49.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 523.3% in the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 31,354 shares of the airline’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,761,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

