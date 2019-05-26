14,000 Shares in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SALT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 2.33.
Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -266.67%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial set a $9.00 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.
Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.
