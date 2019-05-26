$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $10.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

LNG opened at $64.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

