3,636 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Acquired by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $107.34 and a 12 month high of $135.42.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

