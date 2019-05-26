49,500 Shares in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,479,000 after acquiring an additional 921,558 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of EQM opened at $44.69 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $389.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.34%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

