5,785 Shares in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National General by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in National General by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National General by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in National General during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in National General during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. National General had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $125,348.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,855.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National General in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

