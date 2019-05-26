9,647 Shares in MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Acquired by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

MSA Safety stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.53. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $113.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.46 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 27.93%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 4,854 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $533,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,096.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,995 shares of company stock worth $10,397,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

