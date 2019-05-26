9,812 Shares in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) Purchased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $21.47 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

