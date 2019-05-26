AAR Corp. (AIR) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $120,126.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,954.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $30.84 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/aar-corp-air-shares-bought-by-anchor-capital-advisors-llc.html.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.