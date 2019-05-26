Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ACQ) Insider John Steven Purchases 11,046 Shares

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ) insider John Steven bought 11,046 shares of Acorn Capital Investment Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,156.46 ($7,912.38).

Shares of ACQ stock traded down A$0.25 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$1.01 ($0.72). 42,933 shares of the stock were exchanged. Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

