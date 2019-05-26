ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ETR ADJ opened at €48.96 ($56.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. ADO Properties has a one year low of €44.28 ($51.49) and a one year high of €55.75 ($64.83).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.