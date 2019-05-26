Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.71.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $158.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $123.06 and a 1 year high of $186.15. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

