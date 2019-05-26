Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Action List Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.00 price target on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.97.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.78 million and a P/E ratio of 211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.31000001354369 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,449 shares in the company, valued at C$2,586,260.25.

Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

