AFLAC (AFL) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,310 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,667. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

