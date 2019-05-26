Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,155,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,807,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,229,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,557,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

In other news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $541,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,907.

NYSE:A opened at $68.36 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

