Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 250,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 212,395 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $588,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Macquarie began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $22.00 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

