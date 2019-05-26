Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFJ. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

