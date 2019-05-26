Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,771.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

