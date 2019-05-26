Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after buying an additional 516,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after buying an additional 113,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after buying an additional 3,998,724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,290,040,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,434,435,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,823.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $897.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi sold 58 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.56, for a total value of $98,690.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,295,428 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,920.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $2,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

