American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 821,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,221,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $40.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/26/american-financial-network-advisory-services-llc-has-718000-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.