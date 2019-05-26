American National Insurance (ANAT) & UTG (UTGN) Financial Review

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American National Insurance has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UTG does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares American National Insurance and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance 10.92% 4.29% 0.84% UTG 48.75% 18.44% 5.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Insurance and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American National Insurance and UTG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance $3.33 billion 0.93 $158.99 million N/A N/A UTG $41.27 million 2.47 $12.39 million N/A N/A

American National Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of American National Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as business owners, property, liability, mortgage security insurance, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, marketing organizations, employee benefit firms, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels, Internet, and call centers. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

