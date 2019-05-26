American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of -0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 151,725 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $472,880. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

