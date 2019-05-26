Analysts Anticipate Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bemis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Bemis reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMS. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bemis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bemis by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bemis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bemis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bemis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $57.40. 163,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bemis has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

