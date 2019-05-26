Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Target Price at $60.01

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.01.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,065,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 464,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,139,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,989. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

