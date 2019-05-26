Analyzing CTD (CTDH) and Sensient Technologies (SXT)

CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Sensient Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CTD does not pay a dividend. Sensient Technologies pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of CTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTD and Sensient Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTD $1.01 million 70.17 -$4.26 million N/A N/A Sensient Technologies $1.39 billion 2.12 $157.36 million $3.55 19.56

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CTD.

Volatility & Risk

CTD has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CTD and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTD -511.67% -1,509.36% -238.76% Sensient Technologies 11.03% 17.10% 7.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CTD and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensient Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sensient Technologies has a consensus price target of $73.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than CTD.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats CTD on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTD

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Imaging Technologies/Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

