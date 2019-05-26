Analyzing Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) and CAS Medical Systems (CASM)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and CAS Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($2.20) -5.62 CAS Medical Systems $21.92 million 3.28 -$5.96 million ($0.27) -9.07

CAS Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. CAS Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAS Medical Systems has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and CAS Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -82.64% -75.52% CAS Medical Systems -27.26% N/A -50.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pulse Biosciences and CAS Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAS Medical Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.45%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than CAS Medical Systems.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats CAS Medical Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

