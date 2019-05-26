Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,562 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 948.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of XEC opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $103.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

