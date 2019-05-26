Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Nvwm LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after acquiring an additional 417,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,378,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,665,654,000 after acquiring an additional 261,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.97.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $879.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

