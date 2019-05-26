ArcBest (ARCB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARCB. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.07. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $711.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.33 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

