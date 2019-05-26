ARP Americas LP Increases Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

ARP Americas LP lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 103.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $80.28 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.67 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

