Array Biopharma (ARRY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Array Biopharma to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NASDAQ ARRY opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.40. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 26.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

