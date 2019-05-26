ArtByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,878.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $978,602.00 and $1,878.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.01272813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00067264 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

