Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 86.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,463 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 80,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,560 shares of company stock worth $768,243. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $306.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

