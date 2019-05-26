Associated Banc Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $150.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

