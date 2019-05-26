Athenex Inc (ATNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 337,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $921.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%. The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 million. Analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,231.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 157,500 shares of company stock worth $1,967,090 and have sold 132,240 shares worth $1,559,044. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.