Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Acquires 5,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $39.00 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

